Employment rate rises by 3% to hit record highs

The country’s employment rate has hit record highs leading to concerns it could lead to a lack of workers to fill vacancies.
The employment rate has risen 3% with almost 2.3 million people now in work.
Employment increases by 3.0% in year to Q3 2018https://t.co/ME4fRgnFKf#CSOIreland #Ireland #LabourForceSurvey #Employment #Unemployment #Jobs #LabourMarket pic.twitter.com/652acNoNNe— Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) November 20, 2018
The biggest rate of growth has been in the construction sector.
Statistician with the CSO, Jim Dalton, says more people have a job than ever before.
He said: "The overall message is that the economy is performing well. Employment is increasing all the time. Unemployment is decreasing.
"The long-term unemployment rate is now 2.1%. It was 2.7% last year.
"So the proportion of people that are unemployed, that are long, is declining all the time."
- Digital Desk