Employees to fill out health declaration forms before return to work

Employers in the Cork and Kerry areas will be expected to submit a form to their employees at least three days before their return to work to verify their Covid-19 status under new HSE guidelines.

A new document, titled ‘The New Covid-19 Compliant Workplace’, prepared by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare for the HSE, advises each business’ lead worker representative (LWR), in conjunction with an employee’s line manager, puts in place and monitors control measures.

Ireland will enter phase four of the roadmap to reopen the country on July 20, with the majority of businesses set to reopen as of that date.

The new document suggests all employers must create and issue their form at least three days before they return to work.

That form should seek confirmation that the worker, to the best of their knowledge, has no symptoms of the coronavirus and that they are also not awaiting the result of a virus test nor self-isolating.

“If a worker answers yes to any of the questions on the form, they are strongly advised to follow the medical advice they receive or seek medical advice before returning to work,” the document says.

Employers must also provide an ‘induction training’ for their workers, to include, at a minimum, the latest public health advice, details of how the workplace is organised to address the risk of the virus, and identification of the key points of contact within the business concerning the virus.

Temperature testing is also to be instigated in line with public health advice, the document says.

All employers must also ensure that appropriate hygiene facilities are in place to accommodate staff adhering to hand hygiene measures.

‘Thorough and regular cleaning’ of frequently touched surfaces is to be implemented within all workplaces, with workers to be provided with ‘essential cleaning materials’ to keep their own workspace clear, as well as tissues for maintaining respiratory etiquette and bins to dispose of same.

Physical distancing of at least two metres between workers is also to be maintained, together with a ban on unnecessary contact.