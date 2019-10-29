Employees fear discussing their fertility issues with employers

Difficulty having a baby remains a taboo subject in Irish workplaces according to a new survey — an experience Lisa Finnegan has first hand experience of.

The survey, involving 650 Irish workers and conducted by LinkedIn, found two-thirds of employees would not discuss fertility issues with their employer, while half of women who suffered a miscarriage did not tell their bosses.

It also found that human resources policies aimed at supporting staff pursuing options such as IVF and adoption were generally lacking in the workplace,adding to the stress of those trying for a child.

The survey findings reflect Lisa’s IVF journey until she finally opened up about her struggles — and to her immense relief, her employer at the time was supportive.

However, in a previous job, her male manager was “not somebody you could ever be vulnerable with”.

“It was a hi-tech cyber security firm, not the type of environment where you could talk about personal problems,” she says. “I felt awful when I rang in sick. The most I could bringmyself to say was ‘women’s problems’.”

Even though she worked in human resources and was constantly encouraging employees to talk about their issues, she balked at trying to explain her own situation.

Lisa, who lives in Clontarf and is a Galway native, married Kildare man Patrick Kilgallon when she was 28 and he was 29. By age 31, having tried unsuccessfully to have a baby, they opted for IVF.

Lisa conceived but miscarried a few weeks later and was devastated. She couldn’t open up to colleagues and says her work performance dipped as she struggled to cope mentally.

Having used €8,000 of their savings trying to get pregnant, the couple put IVF on hold. When Lisa was 32, they tried IVF again.

Not talking about it made everything harder, she says, like getting to appointments, avoiding work nights out,declining work events that involved travelling.

Unfortunately, IVF once again ended in miscarriage and again Lisa kept the trauma to herself.

She suffered a third miscarriage after conceiving naturally and needed time out from work.

“I struggled to explain myself as my manager tried to understand and find the right words to say,” she says.

However, her manager was sympathetic and it made her question why she hadn’t discussed the issue sooner.

“As an HR professional, it was an eye-opening experience, as it gave me an insight into how people can bottle-up things,” she says.

When Lisa joined Linked-In as a HR director three years ago, aged 36, she opted again for IVF.

“This time I shared what I was doing with my manager and she was unbelievably supportive,” she says.

While the treatment was unsuccessful, Lisa decided on foot of her experiences that she wanted to make sure others going through similar struggles in the workplace are supported. She is nowinvolved in championing the expansion of LinkedIn’s family benefits package.

Since January 1, Irish employees of the company can avail of up to €27,000 towards IVF, covering the cost of three cycles. The same support is available for adoption, with a lifetime financial limit of €27,000 to contribute towards the costs involved.

LinkedIn continues to focus on creating a culture where people can feel comfortable discussing fertility issues, if they feel the need to, Lisa says.

“In 2019 no one, ever, anywhere, should have a miscarriage and struggle into work after a day off ‘sick’,” she says.

Lisa, now aged 38, says she and Patrick haven’t ruled out another round of IVF, but if they do go ahead, it won’t be in secret.

“Trying for a baby will be the most significant thing in your life when you’re in the middle of it,” she says.

“The idea that we do this in isolation from our working lives is unrealistic, but women need the confidence that their career progression will not be disadvantaged by talking openly about their hopes for a family.”