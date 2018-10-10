Home»Breaking News»ireland

Emma Mhic Mhathúna to be laid to rest

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 07:22 AM

CervicalCheck campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathúna will be laid to rest in Co Kildare today.

A second funeral mass will take place for the 37-year-old in Dublin, following yesterday's service in Ballydavid, Co Kerry.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna was one of the 221 women with cervical cancer who were given incorrect smear results.

She passed away on Sunday at University Hospital Tralee.

She is the 21st woman to have died in the wake of the cervical check controversy, with her second funeral mass due to take place at 12:45 this afternoon at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin.

The remains of the mother-of-five will then pass by Leinster House and Government Buildings before being taken to Laragh Bryan Cemetery in Maynooth in Kildare for burial.

It has been reported that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has requested that the flag over Government Buildings be lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect to Ms Mhic Mhathúna and all the women and families who have been affected by the controversy.


KEYWORDS

CervicalCheckEmma Mhic Mathuna

