Emma Mhic Mhathúna funeral procession past Dáil is not attempt to lay blame

Latest: Emma Mhic Mhathúna's funeral procession past the Dáil and Department of Health is not to lay blame at the government's door.

It is reported her choice of route for the cortege is to make politicians ask themselves if they could do better in future to help women affected by the cervical screening controversy.

In a statement released by her family yesterday, they said it was one Emma's wishes "to encourage those within to hold a mirror up to the organisations and agencies that they preside over politically and practically".

"Before she slipped from our world, our beloved Emma requested that her final journey should pass by Leinster House at Kildare Street, Government Buildings on Merrion Street and Department of Health on Baggot Street.

"The purpose of this route is not to protest. It is a final and departing effort to encourage those within to hold a mirror up to the organisations and agencies that they preside over politically and practically.

"Moreover, it is a request to those organisations and agencies to commit to ensure that Emma's tragic situation will never happen to another Irish mother or Irish woman again.

Whilst Emma was at odds with institutions and the agencies her decision to pass by them should not be interpreted as a personal criticism of any one individual but rather the institutions within.

They said that if people wish to pay their requests to Emma, they should do so "as a mark of recognition of the unquestionable and valuable contribution that she has undoubtedly made to the future health of the women of Ireland for generations to come".

"The final part of Emma's journey will be to Aras an Uachtrain as a mark of her personal appreciation to President Michael D Higgins and to thank him for all of his during Emma's final months."

The funeral cortege with a guard of honour from the local GAA club at the funeral mass for Emma Mhic Mhathúna at Seipeal na Carraige, Baile na nGall, Co Kerry. Picture Dan Linehan

Emma Mhic Mhathúna to be laid to rest

CervicalCheck campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathúna will be laid to rest in Co Kildare today.

A second funeral mass will take place for the 37-year-old in Dublin, following yesterday's service in Ballydavid, Co Kerry.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna was one of the 221 women with cervical cancer who were given incorrect smear results.

She passed away on Sunday at University Hospital Tralee.

She is the 21st woman to have died in the wake of the cervical check controversy, with her second funeral mass due to take place at 12:45 this afternoon at St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin.

The remains of the mother-of-five will then pass by Leinster House and Government Buildings before being taken to Laragh Bryan Cemetery in Maynooth in Kildare for burial.

It has been reported that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has requested that the flag over Government Buildings be lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect to Ms Mhic Mhathúna and all the women and families who have been affected by the controversy.