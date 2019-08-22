Emissions of harmful refrigerant gas down by 69%

Emissions of a refrigerant gas that is harmful to the environment dropped by more than two-thirds in Ireland in 2017, new data reveals.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published environmental data on Ireland’s national pollutant and transfer register.

It is a public register of pollutant releases and waste transfers from large industrial activities across the country that covers 91 pollutants from 417 large industrial facilities in Ireland.

Among the findings: There was a 69% decrease in HCFC refrigerant gas emissions.

A 17% increase in 2017 in the recovery of hazardous waste within Ireland.

A 165,000 tonnes increase in the quantity of hazardous waste sent abroad for recovery - up 47% increase on 2016.

2017 saw marginal increases in both nitrogen dioxide (5%) and sulphur dioxide (1%) releases to air.

The energy sector contributed 51% of nitrogen dioxide and 77% of sulphur dioxide releases. The mineral industry including cement contributed 34% of nitrogen dioxide and 18% of sulphur dioxide.

The release of carbon dioxide was reported from 21 Pollutant Release and Transfer Register industrial facilities and its release increased by 2% over the previous year.

Ammonia (NH3) releases to air were predominantly reported from the intensive livestock production sector and increased by 11% over 2016.

The EPA said the significant reduction in HCFC gas emissions reflect the positive response to phase out and switch to a more environmentally-friendly bulk refrigerant by Irish Industry.

EPA senior manager, Patrick Geoghegan, welcomed the increase in the recovery of hazardous waste by industry, but said the increase in the amount of such material being sent abroad for treatment is indicative of a lack of facilities here in Ireland:

“The data on hazardous waste transfers indicates that the positive trend to send hazardous waste for recovery treatment, rather than disposal, continued in 2017. However, it also highlights that Ireland has not moved significantly towards self-sufficiency.

“A lack of domestic infrastructure and the often more favourable cost option of treatment and disposal abroad have meant that export continues to be a significant treatment route for Ireland’s hazardous waste."

The EPA’s national pollutant and transfer register for Ireland supports EU-wide reporting through the European Commission’s e-Register website. It contains data reported annually by more than 34,000 industrial facilities across 33 European countries.

Other findings include: For non-hazardous waste the total waste transferred from PRTR facilities for recovery increased by 11% from 3.38 million tonnes in 2016 to 3.75 million tonnes in 2017.

For non-hazardous waste, the total waste transferred from PRTR facilities for disposal decreased by 12% from 1.52 million tonnes in 2016 to 1.34 million tonnes in 2017.