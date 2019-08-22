Emissions of harmful refrigerant gas down by 69%

Emissions of a refrigerant gas that is harmful to the environment dropped by more than two-thirds in Ireland in 2017, new data reveals.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published environmental data on Ireland’s national pollutant and transfer register.
It is a public register of pollutant releases and waste transfers from large industrial activities across the country that covers 91 pollutants from 417 large industrial facilities in Ireland.
The EPA said the significant reduction in HCFC gas emissions reflect the positive response to phase out and switch to a more environmentally-friendly bulk refrigerant by Irish Industry.
EPA senior manager, Patrick Geoghegan, welcomed the increase in the recovery of hazardous waste by industry, but said the increase in the amount of such material being sent abroad for treatment is indicative of a lack of facilities here in Ireland:
“The data on hazardous waste transfers indicates that the positive trend to send hazardous waste for recovery treatment, rather than disposal, continued in 2017. However, it also highlights that Ireland has not moved significantly towards self-sufficiency.
“A lack of domestic infrastructure and the often more favourable cost option of treatment and disposal abroad have meant that export continues to be a significant treatment route for Ireland’s hazardous waste."
The EPA’s national pollutant and transfer register for Ireland supports EU-wide reporting through the European Commission’s e-Register website. It contains data reported annually by more than 34,000 industrial facilities across 33 European countries.