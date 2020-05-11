News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Emission reductions must be necessity not ambition for next government - UCC expert

By Pádraig Hoare
Monday, May 11, 2020 - 04:26 PM

Emission reductions must be necessity not ambition for next government - UCC expert
File image. Picture: Larry Cummins.
A yearly reduction of 7% in emissions should not only be an ambition for the next coalition, but a necessity in order to govern effectively, according to experts.

As the Green Party grapples with its prospective coalition partners in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over the level of emissions reduction in the programme for government, more time is being lost when it comes to the bigger picture, UCC sustainability officer, Dr Maria Kirrane, says.

"A lot of the narrative around the 7% reduction in carbon emissions is that it will be extremely challenging, that it will cost billions of euro, that it will require a complete rethink of our society. What I would like people to consider a little more is what happens if we don’t achieve these emission reductions?"

"The 7% reduction is a global target determined by the UN as the requirement to avoid catastrophic climate change. So for example, we are all aware that agriculture is going to be a huge challenge to decarbonise, but how will our farms cope with the extended droughts and winter flooding that we know will come otherwise?"

READ MORE

Cork County Council chiefs planning more pedestrian zones to help towns re-open
 

"Of course we can only achieve the change required if all parts of society do their bit and this will happen through robust carbon budgets across all sectors."

Ireland has reached a point where we can no longer bury our head in the sand on climate change, Dr Kirrane said.

"The Climate Action Plan -2019- lacked ambition in the most vital areas. It’s great that we will aim to get one million electric vehicles on the road and reduce our single-use plastic consumption, but these measures are just treating the symptoms of our unsustainable way of life, they are not changing the system. The 7% reduction target is based on previous years emissions, so the faster we act, the more 'doable' it will be."

Emission reductions must be necessity not ambition for next government - UCC expert

File image of air pollution over London. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire
UCC economics lecturer, Dr Declan Jordan, said an average 7% emissions reduction target is feasible and realistic: "More than that I think it is desirable. Of course it cannot be achieved without substantial implications for how we organise our economy and society. This involves a political and social choice to prioritise climate action, and no sector can be given a free ride on this."

" It means cutting the size of the national herd and changing the composition of our agricultural sector. Carbon capture through reforestation is an important aspect of this. It would be worthwhile to pay farmers to reduce herd sizes and to put land aside for planting."

Renewable energy is a huge opportunity for Ireland — especially with the planned interconnector with France — to become a net exporter of energy, he said.

"The investment in offshore wind needs to happen now and the infrastructure around that — including shore consenting — has to be prioritised."

READ MORE

Covid-19 results coming back quicker but still room for improvement, say GPs

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: EU is fiddling while Rome burnsLetter to the Editor: EU is fiddling while Rome burns

Paul Deane: It will take longer than we thought to achieve green cutsPaul Deane: It will take longer than we thought to achieve green cuts

Belfast study reveals how microplastic pollution is threatening biodiversityBelfast study reveals how microplastic pollution is threatening biodiversity

David Attenborough in plea for world to ‘stop waste and cherish our planet’David Attenborough in plea for world to ‘stop waste and cherish our planet’


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Climate ChangeGreen PartyUCCEmissionsTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Study reveals that vitamin D likely to reduce serious coronavirus complicationsStudy reveals that vitamin D likely to reduce serious coronavirus complications

Sinn Féin agree to People Before Profit proposal to resume government talksSinn Féin agree to People Before Profit proposal to resume government talks

Labour leader Alan Kelly appears to rule out entering governmentLabour leader Alan Kelly appears to rule out entering government

Travellers from UK still have to self-isolate on arrival to IrelandTravellers from UK still have to self-isolate on arrival to Ireland


Lifestyle

Your biological age says more about your health than your chronological age, experts tell Rowena WalshAge defying: How to boost your metabolic age

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Monday's TV highlights: The Original Derry Girl and The Walking Dead

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »