Emission reductions must be necessity not ambition for next government - UCC expert

File image. Picture: Larry Cummins. A yearly reduction of 7% in emissions should not only be an ambition for the next coalition, but a necessity in order to govern effectively, according to experts.

As the Green Party grapples with its prospective coalition partners in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over the level of emissions reduction in the programme for government, more time is being lost when it comes to the bigger picture, UCC sustainability officer, Dr Maria Kirrane, says.

"A lot of the narrative around the 7% reduction in carbon emissions is that it will be extremely challenging, that it will cost billions of euro, that it will require a complete rethink of our society. What I would like people to consider a little more is what happens if we don’t achieve these emission reductions?"

"The 7% reduction is a global target determined by the UN as the requirement to avoid catastrophic climate change. So for example, we are all aware that agriculture is going to be a huge challenge to decarbonise, but how will our farms cope with the extended droughts and winter flooding that we know will come otherwise?"

"Of course we can only achieve the change required if all parts of society do their bit and this will happen through robust carbon budgets across all sectors."

Ireland has reached a point where we can no longer bury our head in the sand on climate change, Dr Kirrane said.

"The Climate Action Plan -2019- lacked ambition in the most vital areas. It’s great that we will aim to get one million electric vehicles on the road and reduce our single-use plastic consumption, but these measures are just treating the symptoms of our unsustainable way of life, they are not changing the system. The 7% reduction target is based on previous years emissions, so the faster we act, the more 'doable' it will be."



File image of air pollution over London. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire UCC economics lecturer, Dr Declan Jordan, said an average 7% emissions reduction target is feasible and realistic: "More than that I think it is desirable. Of course it cannot be achieved without substantial implications for how we organise our economy and society. This involves a political and social choice to prioritise climate action, and no sector can be given a free ride on this."

" It means cutting the size of the national herd and changing the composition of our agricultural sector. Carbon capture through reforestation is an important aspect of this. It would be worthwhile to pay farmers to reduce herd sizes and to put land aside for planting."

Renewable energy is a huge opportunity for Ireland — especially with the planned interconnector with France — to become a net exporter of energy, he said.

"The investment in offshore wind needs to happen now and the infrastructure around that — including shore consenting — has to be prioritised."