Emigration museum opens 'stay-at-home library' for elderly Irish diaspora

Friday, April 24, 2020 - 11:42 AM

EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum, has developed a 'stay-at-home library' curated especially for older Irish people abroad who are cocooning at home.

Featuring a selection of Irish documentaries, dramas, music, podcasts, sporting highlights and more, the resource is curated to bring Irish culture and history home, bringing a number of resources and programming strands to one page.

The RTÉ Player, RTÉ Archives, TG4 Player and GAA Now have shared their programmes available internationally, while the museum has also included poems from Poetry Ireland, concerts with The Ruby Sessions, the National Concert Hall and more.

Darragh Doyle, of EPIC Ireland, says:

"Anyone abroad who is missing Ireland should find this entertaining and useful. It is our hope that people with elderly relatives abroad will share this link with them, especially if recent times have forced them to become more internet-literate than before."

The news comes after the museum announced a virtual tour of its physical space in Dublin, available now on its website.

The Stay-at-Home Library is available here.

