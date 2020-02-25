Emergency team to meet on coronavirus in light of Tenerife hotel lockdown and Dublin school advisory

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that there are a "number of Irish nationals staying in the area" where a hotel in Tenerife that has been placed in quarantine due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is set to meet later today.

The H10 Costa Adeje Palace in the town of Adeje was placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19.

Spanish media said some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said: "The Department and our Embassy in Madrid are closely monitoring the situation.

"We are in touch with the local health and tourist authorities.

"A number of Irish nationals staying in the area have been in contact directly with us.

"We are providing consular advice. Anyone who has specific concerns regarding Irish citizens currently in the affected area can contact the Department on 01 4082527."

Ireland's NPHET is meeting this afternoon to discuss the increased number of coronavirus cases in Italy.

The team is made up of experts on virology, infectious diseases and emergency medicine.

The team offers advice and guidance to the Government on what the national response should be to outbreaks such as Covid-19.

The meeting was called to discuss the situation in Italy, where seven people have died and over 200 others are infected.

Meanwhile, Mount Anville Secondary School in Goatstown in Dublin has issued advice to parents after a group of students and teachers returned from a ski trip in northern Italy over the midterm.

They have suggested that students with a compromised immune system be kept at home and hand santisers have been placed throughout the school.