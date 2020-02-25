News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Emergency team to meet on coronavirus in light of Tenerife hotel lockdown and Dublin school advisory

Emergency team to meet on coronavirus in light of Tenerife hotel lockdown and Dublin school advisory
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 01:24 PM

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that there are a "number of Irish nationals staying in the area" where a hotel in Tenerife that has been placed in quarantine due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is set to meet later today.

The H10 Costa Adeje Palace in the town of Adeje was placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19.

Spanish media said some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said: "The Department and our Embassy in Madrid are closely monitoring the situation.

"We are in touch with the local health and tourist authorities.

"A number of Irish nationals staying in the area have been in contact directly with us.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Dublin man living in Italy planning 14-day self-quarantine with family

"We are providing consular advice. Anyone who has specific concerns regarding Irish citizens currently in the affected area can contact the Department on 01 4082527."

Ireland's NPHET is meeting this afternoon to discuss the increased number of coronavirus cases in Italy.

The team is made up of experts on virology, infectious diseases and emergency medicine.

The team offers advice and guidance to the Government on what the national response should be to outbreaks such as Covid-19.

The meeting was called to discuss the situation in Italy, where seven people have died and over 200 others are infected.

Meanwhile, Mount Anville Secondary School in Goatstown in Dublin has issued advice to parents after a group of students and teachers returned from a ski trip in northern Italy over the midterm.

They have suggested that students with a compromised immune system be kept at home and hand santisers have been placed throughout the school.

READ MORE

1000 tourists now under quarantine at Tenerife hotel after Italian doctor tests positive for coronavirus

More on this topic

1000 tourists now under quarantine at Tenerife hotel after Italian doctor tests positive for coronavirus1000 tourists now under quarantine at Tenerife hotel after Italian doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus: Dublin man living in Italy planning 14-day self-quarantine with familyCoronavirus: Dublin man living in Italy planning 14-day self-quarantine with family

Penneys warns of clothes shortage due to coronavirusPenneys warns of clothes shortage due to coronavirus

Italy game in doubt over coronavirusItaly game in doubt over coronavirus


CoronavirusTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Coronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – TánaisteCoronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – Tánaiste

Trócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than menTrócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than men

Man held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe releasedMan held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe released

Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s growing resentful of her widowed mum’s needy behaviour.Ask a counsellor: My mother is so clingy since losing my dad – what can I do?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »