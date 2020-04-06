Emergency supply of medicinal cannabis to be delivered to patients

An emergency supply of medicinal cannabis is to be collected from Holland and delivered to patients who receive the treatment.

The government initiative is being launched for those who avail of a ministerial licence for medicinal cannabis products.

Some patients have not been able to access their usual treatment due to travel restrictions and people's need to self-isolate.

The Department of Health is contacting patients and their clinicians to make arrangements.

"I am very glad we have been able to make arrangements to have an emergency supply of their products collected for them in Holland, where the products are supplied, and to have the products delivered to the patients in Ireland," said Minister for Health Simon Harris.

"Patients and their clinicians are now being contacted by the Department in order that these arrangements may be put in place."

