News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Emergency services tasked with two separate rescues on Kerry waters

Emergency services tasked with two separate rescues on Kerry waters
File image
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 03:29 PM

Emergency services were tasked to two separate incidents on Kerry waters last night.

The rescues occurred at Ballybunion and Fenit respectively.

At around 7.30pm last night, two men got into difficulty on their boat as they headed north of Ballybunion.

The men made their way to a cliff edge for safety where their boat was destroyed after mounting nearby rocks.

Glenderry Coastguard, Shannon based Rescue 115 and Ballybunion Coastguard attended the scene.

The men were winched by helicopter off the cliff edge at Meenogahane.

At around 10.30pm, Rescue 115 and the Fenit lifeboat were tasked to Fenit where four people were rescued from a sinking lifeboat.

Fenit lifeboat established a tow line and proceeded to take the boat back to shore without recording any injuries.

READ MORE

Mother, 81, stuck in hospital due to lack of home-care help two months after being given all-clear to leave

More on this topic

5 things to watch out for the week ahead5 things to watch out for the week ahead

We Sell Books: ‘We want to contribute to a positive change in the way the world thinks’We Sell Books: ‘We want to contribute to a positive change in the way the world thinks’

Iranian diplomat hails ‘constructive’ talks with world powers over nuclear dealIranian diplomat hails ‘constructive’ talks with world powers over nuclear deal

Couple don’t sleep on the same side of the bed every night and the internet is confusedCouple don’t sleep on the same side of the bed every night and the internet is confused

KerryRescue

More in this Section

Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5mNo winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5m

Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018

Martin slams 'scandalous' two-year waiting list for kids with disabilities in CorkMartin slams 'scandalous' two-year waiting list for kids with disabilities in Cork


Lifestyle

This version of Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple with female main characters is light, enjoyable summer theatre for fans of Broadway.Review: The Odd Couple, Everyman, Cork

The best of August’s beauty buys are about easy looks and peace of mind, writes Rachel Marie Walsh.Product Watch: August's best beauty buys

Chameleon was opened by Carol Walsh in the heart of Temple Bar 25 years ago in 1994 when the quarter had an exotic hipster feel and was still home to parts of the rag trade.Restaurant review: Chameleon Restaurant, Temple Bar, Dublin

Over the decades, at home and abroad, The Menu has always attempted to support refill shops, where the consumer brings along their own containers thus negating the need to wastefully dispose of excess packaging.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »