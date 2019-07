Emergency services have responded to a stabbing incident in Limerick City.

A man was assaulted outside the Spar store on Lower Mallow Street earlier this afternoon.

Gardaí, including members of the Emergency Response Unit, ambulance and fire service attended the scene.

One lane of traffic from the Shannon Bridge Roundabout towards the city had been closed, but the road has now reopened.

It is understood the man has been taken to University Hospital Limerick, but his condition is not yet known.