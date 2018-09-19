Latest: Body found on Galway beach after caravan blown off cliff

Update 9.50am: A woman's body has been recovered from a beach off Galway after a caravan was blown from a cliff near Clifden earlier today.
The woman is believed to be aged in her fifties.
In a statement, President Michael D Higgins has offered his condolences to the family of the woman.
Earlier: Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Claffaghduff near Clifden in Galway after a caravan was blown off a cliff.
It is reported that a woman in her 50s was in the caravan at the time.
A garda spokesman has said however that they are having difficulty accessing the caravan.
Nor could they confirm that a woman was inside when it was blown from the cliff.
A statement from Gardaí said: "Gardai in Clifden Co Galway are dealing with an incident which occurred at Claddaghduff, Co Galway this morning.
"A caravan has blown off a cliff. It is believed that a female in her 50s was in the caravan.
"Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene."
It is understood that the caravan has landed on a stretch of coastline and is not in the water.