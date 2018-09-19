Latest: Body found on Galway beach after caravan blown off cliff

Update 9.50am: A woman's body has been recovered from a beach off Galway after a caravan was blown from a cliff near Clifden earlier today.

The woman is believed to be aged in her fifties.

In a statement, President Michael D Higgins has offered his condolences to the family of the woman.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that Storm Ali has already claimed one victim today in Claddaghduff, Co Galway. As President of Ireland, may I express my deepest condolences to her family.

Emergency services responding after caravan blown off Galway cliff

Earlier: Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Claffaghduff near Clifden in Galway after a caravan was blown off a cliff.

It is reported that a woman in her 50s was in the caravan at the time.

A garda spokesman has said however that they are having difficulty accessing the caravan.

Nor could they confirm that a woman was inside when it was blown from the cliff.

A statement from Gardaí said: "Gardai in Clifden Co Galway are dealing with an incident which occurred at Claddaghduff, Co Galway this morning.

"A caravan has blown off a cliff. It is believed that a female in her 50s was in the caravan.

"Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene."

It is understood that the caravan has landed on a stretch of coastline and is not in the water.