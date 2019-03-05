Emergency services called after crash in Co Cork

Emergency services are dealing with a serious collision at a notorious junction in North Cork known as a black spot for accidents.

The incident occurred this morning between at least two articulated trucks on the N72 south of Kanturk between Mallow and Killarney at Ballmaquirke Cross.

The scene of a road traffic accident at Ballmaquirke Cross on the N72. Pictures: Adrian Grajewsk.

The road is closed, with a large number of paramedics and fire brigade responders on the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

The junction has been previously flagged as dangerous by locals, and last December attempts were made by Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan to have a Dáil discussion on upgrade works for the stretch of road.

Picture: Adrian Grajewsk.

“The significant safety issues at this junction have been a matter of concern to the local community and motorists for many years,” Mr Moynihan said last September when it was announced that Cork County Council had been given approval to carry out remedial works.