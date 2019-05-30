NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Emergency services attend scene of serious collision between truck and bus on N7

There were severe delays on the N7 at rush hour earlier. Photo: An Garda Síochána/Twitter
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 08:49 PM

A serious road collision between a truck and a bus has occurred on the N7 at rush hour this evening.

The incident occurred on the Naas Rd outbound just after Newlands Cross at around 5.40pm today.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

They say that no one has sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision. However, one person, who is believed to have been driving the truck, has been seriously injured.

Two lanes of the road have re-opened. There were severe delays reported earlier as large volumes of traffic came from the M50.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists that traffic remains slow on routes surrounding the N7.

They have advised drivers to avoid Newlands Cross if using alternative routes.

READ MORE

Three people die following road collision in Co Limerick

More on this topic

Four people seriously injured after road collision in Co Limerick

Woman, 70s, dies after road collision in Co Longford

Father and son who died in Offaly crash named locally

Man and boy, 5, die in collision between truck and car in Offaly

Road CollisionN7TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

#Elections2019: Full recount called in Ireland South after just 327 votes separates two candidates

Man to appear in court in connection with attempted car-jacking in Cork

Stolen beer kegs worth €1m seized by police

Families of Stardust fire meet with Taoiseach to garner inquest support


Lifestyle

Celebrated playwright Enda Walsh selects his cultural touchstones

Art season gets off to a dream start in Dublin

Meet the migrant chefs revolutionising Cork's food scene

Climate action: Meet the young doctors who want to save the planet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »