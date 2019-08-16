News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Emergency services at scene of 'criminal' fire in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 08:41 AM

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a fire on Dublin's northside.

Gardaí said it is an "incident of criminal damage" at the Cromcastle Court apartments in Kilmore.

No injuries have been reported. 

