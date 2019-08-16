Emergency services at scene of 'criminal' fire in Dublin

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a fire on Dublin's northside.
Gardaí said it is an "incident of criminal damage" at the Cromcastle Court apartments in Kilmore.
No injuries have been reported.
