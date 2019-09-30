Emerade adrenaline pre-filled pens recalled by regulator

A number of batches of adrenaline pens used in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions have been recalled.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) announced that PharmaSwiss is recalling all batches of Emerade 150mcg pre-filled pens, Emerade 300mcg pre-filled pens and Emerade 500mcg pre-filled pens.

The recall is taking place as some Emerade pens may fail to produce an injection when used, due to failure of the pen to activate and the potential for a blocked needle.

The HPRA has called on anyone who possesses an Emerade pen for their own use or for someone in their care to ensure that their pens are brought back to their pharmacy and immediately replaced with an alternative product.

No other brand of adrenaline pens is impacted by this recall.

The affected products are all batches of:

Emerade 150mcg pre-filled pens

Emerade 300mcg pre-filled pens