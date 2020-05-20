Email calling on members to 'unite behind' Eamon Ryan as leadership challenge begins

The Green Party have sent an email to all members urging them to unite behind the leader Eamon Ryan the day before nominations are due to open for a leadership challenge.

The email, which urged members to unite in support of the party's negotiating team and the leader, was sent on the same day news broke that prominent party councillors had called on deputy leader Catherine Martin to challenge Mr Ryan for his role.

Cork city and county councillors – Lorna Bogue, Colette Finn, Oliver Moran and Liam Quaide – have written to Ms Martin “urging” her to stand.

The letter, seen by the Irish Examiner, says Ms Martin is the right person to lead the party, whether they are in government or not.

The unsigned email from a party HQ email address, sent late on Tuesday evening spoke at length about the government formation talks, informing members that they would remain confidential and "we are trying to achieve a transformative and radical programme for government, because we know that you will accept nothing less".

The final paragraph of the email body stated: "We need your support now more than ever. And we need You all to unite behind the Parliamentary Party, our Leader, Eamon and our negotiating team as we try to extract as much as we can from this process and bring it to you for consideration."

One long time Green member said they do not recall ever being called on to unite behind the leader, and "the general read of the situation" was that it was strange, due to Mr Ryan not being a member of the day-to-day negotiating team, and a prominent leadership challenge about to kick off.

"There were a good few of us in a Zoom chat at the time the email came in and people read it as a bit of a bizarre statement, and read it as prepping the ground for Eamon," a source said.

"People were specifically not happy that it was essentially anonymous, they're usually signed off by Hazel Chu (Chairperson) or Maura Rose McMahon (General Secretary)."

The Green Party constitution mandates that a leadership election must happen within six months of a general election. The election takes place by postal vote of all Green Party members.

It's understood Mr Ryan made the call to bring the leadership election forward, which wasn’t supposed to kick off until June or July.

That leadership election is expected to be announced as being open for nominations on Wednesday May 20 at noon, triggered after the general election on February 8.

Members also noted the irony that there was a quote included in the email from Rudolf Bahro, who left the German Green Party in 1985, just two years after the party joined the Bundestag for the first time after an ongoing row over whether they would join a coalition with the Social Democratic Party of Germany (the SPD) or remain in opposition.