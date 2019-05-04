Ellie Kisyombe to run in elections after 'correcting the chronology of her backstory'

The Social Democrats say they are standing over the candidacy of Ellie Kisyombe following the completion of an independent review.

Ms Kisyombe, originally from Malawi, is running as a candidate for a council seat in Dublin's North Inner City electoral area.

The review was launched after the Sunday Times Ireland reported in February that official details of her arrival in Ireland did not tally with what she said in media interviews.

Local party activists, including MEP candidate Gary Gannon, had threatened to quit the party if her candidacy did not proceed.

The Social Democrats say she will now make changes to her campaign literature, which the party says will "properly reflect her history and circumstances".

A spokesperson said: "The National Executive of the Social Democrats has completed the independent review process into the candidacy of Ellie Kisoymbe for Dublin’s North Inner City constituency.

"Following a number of recommendations arising from the review, the candidate has undertaken a series of commitments including revising her campaign literature to properly reflect her history and circumstances.

The candidate has also corrected the chronology of her backstory to the satisfaction of the National Executive at this time.

“Following the completion of the independent review, and subsequent undertakings from the candidate, the National Executive of the party are happy for the candidate’s campaign to proceed for the 2019 Local Election in the Dublin North Inner City constituency," they said.