News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Elizabeth Fort visitors can now avail of self-guided audio tours

Philip Armstrong’s depiction of Elizabeth Fort and surrounding areas circa 1624-26.
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, October 07, 2019 - 03:24 PM

Visitors to Cork’s Elizabeth Fort can now avail of self-guided audio tours of the city’s star fort and view new illustrations of Cork in the 17th century in a new permanent exhibition developed as part of an EU project.

The new, permanent, exhibition entitled ‘Walls, Women, Water’ by Deirdre Black & Associates (Oli and Mark Thompson Design) was launched at the fort last week, and tells the story of the development of the fort - and of Cork - through maps, images and text.

It also recounts the tragic story of the 150 female convicts and their children whose tragic last steps on dry land were from Elizabeth Fort to their ill-fated ship, ’The Neva’. In their book, ‘The Wreck of The Neva’, Cal McCarthy and Kevin Todd recount in detail how just six of the women from Elizabeth Fort survived.

A newly-commissioned artwork by archaeological illustrator, Philip Armstrong of ‘Paint the Past’ also forms part of the new exhibit.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr John Sheehan said the archaeological detail and quality achieved in this new artwork is impressive and will be an attraction in its own right for years to come.

“Working closely with archaeologists in City Hall, Philip has produced a wonderful watercolour depicting Cork between 1624 -26. Visitors to the Fort on Culture Night 2019 enjoyed a sneak preview of the exhibition and this illustration proved particularly popular with Corkonians and tourists alike,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Elizabeth Fort audio tours are now available in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese and German, with Irish and Italian guides to be added in the coming weeks.

Cork City Council has been a partner in the EU Atlantic Area ‘Maritime, Military and Industrial Atlantic Heritage’ (MMIAH) project, which has provided significant funding towards developing the Elizabeth Fort visitor experience.

READ MORE

'Unspeakable tragedy': Two men who died in light-plane crash in Wexford named locally

More on this topic

Tourism Ireland welcomes news that Ireland makes top 20 countries to visit in 2020Tourism Ireland welcomes news that Ireland makes top 20 countries to visit in 2020

Ireland's visitor attractions experience 10% slowdown in the last yearIreland's visitor attractions experience 10% slowdown in the last year

Fáilte Ireland rejects concerns around hotel 'oversupply' in Cork CityFáilte Ireland rejects concerns around hotel 'oversupply' in Cork City

Five of the best places to visit in Munster Five of the best places to visit in Munster


TOPIC: Tourism

More in this Section

Ulick O'Connor dies aged 91Ulick O'Connor dies aged 91

TD raises fracking concerns in Port of Cork's deal with US firm for LNG importsTD raises fracking concerns in Port of Cork's deal with US firm for LNG imports

Smyths Toys reveal top 10 festive toys for ChristmasSmyths Toys reveal top 10 festive toys for Christmas

NI dairy industry set to be ‘wiped out’ by no-deal BrexitNI dairy industry set to be ‘wiped out’ by no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

Once Sliabh Luachra exponents Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly hit the first note in ‘The Tenpenny Bit’ jig we on lift off.Cork Folk Festival rounded off its 40th event in fine style at Cork Opera House

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Ultra Athlete Shane Finn

Two gardening experts share tricks of the trade to make your small garden look and feel more sizeable.Do you struggle with a small garden? 7 hacks to make it look bigger

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »