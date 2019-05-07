NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Eleven men charged with dangerous driving during Rally of the Lakes in Killarney

File photo of Killarney District Court.
By Anne Lucey
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 06:55 PM

Eleven men in their 20s have appeared before Killarney District Court today, each charged with dangerous driving last weekend at a scenic spot near Moll’s Gap, Co. Kerry.

Aged between 21 and 27, the men had been released on bail from Killarney garda station after their arrest on Sunday during the annual Cartell.ie Rally of the Lakes in Killarney.

The court in Killarney was told that a garda surveillance operation was in operation in the remote high scenic area which is near the Moll’s Gap /Kenmare/Sneem/BlackValley turnoffs of the N71 Ring of Kerry.

The court heard that CCTV footage of the alleged dangerous driving incidents would be released to the solicitors representing them, as part of the disclosure of documents procedure.

Each young man is charged that on May 5, 2019, at Derrynafunsha, Blackwater, Kenmare, they drove a vehicle in a manner including speed on a public road which was dangerous, and contrary to Section 53 (1) of the Road Traffic Act.

Before the court were Evan Bolger, 26, of Inch Castle, Athy, County Kildare; Adam Brady, 26, of The Gatekeepers, Burrin Road, Co. Carlow; Eanna Fleming, 21, of Mountain Range Firies, Co. Kerry; Paul Mannion, 25, of Cuilmore, Bealnamulla Roscommon; John Lalor, 22, of Knocknagad, Mountrath, Co. Laois, William McCarthy, 21, of Knocknaboul, Coachford, Co. Cork; Matthew Tyrrell, 22, of Coolcreane, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim (his charge related to Saturday, May 4, 2019); Simon Donegan, 21, of Kilmurry, Feenagh, Co. Limerick; Dylan Roche, 23, of Allenwood Middle, Naas, Co. Kildare; Michael Keating, 24, of Carrigeen, Camas, Bruff, Co. Limerick and James O’Sullivan, 27, of Ballyhasty, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary.

The matter has been put back to June 18 for disclosure and to fix a hearing date.

