Eleven appear in Longford court in connection with incident of violent disorder

Armed gardaí in Longford town earlier this year. Picture: Rollingnews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 05:10 PM

Eleven people have appeared in a Longford court in connection with an incident of violent disorder in the town earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Main St on Monday.

The court appearance today follows two further arrests in connection with the incident.

All eleven remain in custody and will now appear before a special sitting of the court on December 27, at 5.00pm.

Yesterday, the Garda Representative Association said there is an urgent need for more resources to tackle up to five feuds in Longford.

