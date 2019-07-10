News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Electrician, 32, who suffered traumatic brain injury after being knocked down by car settles for €2.6m

Electrician, 32, who suffered traumatic brain injury after being knocked down by car settles for €2.6m
Shane Vickers. Pic: Collins
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 02:13 PM

A 32-year-old electrician who was knocked down by a car as he walked on a road near his home in the early hours and suffered a traumatic brain injury has settled his High Court action for €2.6m.

Shane Vickers, the High Court heard, was wearing dark clothing and appeared to be "weaving" on the road in the moments before the accident shortly before 1am.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved the settlement which represented 30% of the full value of the case.

Counsel for Mr Vickers, John Rogers SC, told the court the driver of the car said he thought something dark fell on his car like a tree and when he stopped and got out he noticed a person on the ground. He said the man was wearing dark clothing.

Counsel said an independent witness who was travelling on the other side of the road said he had seen Mr Vickers walking in the middle of the opposite lane and he appeared to be walking from side to side.

He also said Mr Vickers was wearing dark clothing and was hard to see and he beeped at him to alert him to the danger. He saw the oncoming car and when he looked in his mirror, Mr Vickers was already in the air.

Counsel said there was a footpath at the other side of the road. Mr Vickers does not remember anything about the accident.

Shane Vickers, Rockfield Park, Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow, had sued car driver Andrew Moran, Ripley Hills, Killarney Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow, as a result of the accident on October 19, 2014, at Killarney Road, Bray shortly before 1am.

He claimed the driver allegedly failed to keep an effective lookout and allegedly failed to see him insufficient at all so as to avoid the collision complained of.

The claims were denied and it was alleged there was contributory negligence on the part of Mr Vickers.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said he was happy to hear Mr Vickers is making progress and he wished him all the best for the future. The judge said he knew the settlement was not the full value of the case but he said it will give him some comfort into the future.

READ MORE

'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims

More on this topic

Boy settles case against Dublin City Council for €750k over fall from balconyBoy settles case against Dublin City Council for €750k over fall from balcony

Murder trial hears accused had injuries after stabbing boyfriend and had said he had attacked herMurder trial hears accused had injuries after stabbing boyfriend and had said he had attacked her

High Court quashes permission for 200 Dublin homes after incorrect version of planning files posted onlineHigh Court quashes permission for 200 Dublin homes after incorrect version of planning files posted online

'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims

Courtcourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

No longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event toldNo longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event told

Irish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patientsIrish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patients

Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'

'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims


Lifestyle

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

The singer and her famous seven-year-old were matching on the red carpet again last night.5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

A remake of The Lion King will reignite our passion for a species in worrying decline. Sarah Marshall finds a glimmer of hope in the Masai Mara.All hail the magical Kenyan kingdom where lions reign supreme

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »