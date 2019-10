The ESB has announced the introduction of pricing for its public electric vehicle charging network.

The charges will come into effect from November 18 for the use of its 50 kilowatt "Fast Public Chargers".

This will be followed by the introduction of pricing for "High Power Chargers" once the first high-power hubs are installed in early 2020.

Under the new pricing scheme, there will be two price plans available for the fast chargers - Pay As You Go or Membership.