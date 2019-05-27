Elections2019: Waterford rejects mayor plan by narrowest of margins

The people of Waterford voted to reject the proposal of a directly elected mayor by the narrowest of margins of just over 1%.

Counting began at 9am yesterday. It was initially too close to call as piles of votes were being counted.

Announcing the results to a largely empty count centre, returning officer Kieran Keogh said the total electorate was 85,951. The total poll was 44,891. Invalid ballot papers amounted to 736.

This meant that the valid poll was 44,155. Out of the valid poll 22,437 voted no and 21,718 voted yes.

Dr Ray Griffin, lecturer in strategy in WIT, said he was slightly disappointed that it didn’t go through.

“I thought that a mayor had the potential to crystallise a positive vision for Waterford and progress the city and county.”

Dr Griffin said the quality of the engagement and the conversation that was had over the last couple of months swayed the voters. He said the quality was not what it should be.

“I think cost got out of the gate very quickly and was framed as the downside and there was no one really articulating for the upside,” he said.

“It is really important to reflect that the people advocating for this did not do a campaign in Waterford.

“They’ve complicated internal politics within Fine Gael in relation to John Deasy, which means there was no one here advocating for it.

“Whereas, in Cork and Limerick they have vibrant Fine Gael alpha silverback politicians selling it.

To a certain extent it is a protest vote…The key issue is we didn’t get the boundary extension and there was a perception that it was from the same stable.

Cllr John Hearne, who served as Metropolitan Mayor, said he was delighted that the people voted no.

He said the argument was clouded by the “big money” and the perks.

“That was completely wrong. You need someone who loves the city and county and not the money to run it,” he said.

Cllr Eddie Mulligan, who was also at the count centre, said: “The narrow margin of defeat by 719 votes for the directly elected mayor proposal emphasises the fact the public were not 100% happy with the content of the framework document.

“In my opinion, the absence of prior consultation with public representatives and the public ensured that the democratically deficient outline proposal was flawed.

“We had an opportunity to get the starting point right for the people to decide upon positively and the Government failed miserably.”

