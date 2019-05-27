Elections2019: Waste company offers to recycle election posters free of charge

As the count continues in the local and European elections, preparations are being made to recycle election posters.

Waste collection company Panda is urging candidates to bring them to its collection sites.

It will accept all election posters free of charge at its recycling centres around the country from today.

The posters will be shredded with the material used to make products like paint tubs, cable ties will become fruit and vegetable trays.

Panda Recycling Manager Des Crinion has this advice for politicians on what to do with them:

"A lot of the candidates are struggling to recycle them or know what to do with them," he said.

"We'll always advise people to please don't use posters, maybe try to use online, do something else.

"Other candidates we'd be advising if you're going to run again please keep your posters and reuse them, but if people are not going to use them again we will recycle them."