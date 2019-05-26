Elections2019: 'Transfers will have a big bearing on constituency': Kelly hopeful FG can will two seats in Ireland South

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly claims that the party is still in contention to win two seats in Ireland South.

Exit polls have put Mr Kelly as firm favourite to top the poll in the constituency but the picture is less positive for running mates Deirdre Clune and Andrew Doyle.

While Ms Clune could be in with a fighting chance of claiming the fifth seat, she will have to get there ahead of TD Mick Wallace and Fianna Fail candidate Malcolm Byrne. Mr Doyle, meanwhile, was trailing at just 4%, with Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond conceding that it "doesn't look good" for the party in Ireland South.

But, Mr Kelly said that transfers can still play a big role in determining who is elected in the coming days.

"I think we are still very much in contention for two seats. Definitely if it is a five seater but also if it is a four seater," he said.

You have to realise transfers will have a big bearing on a constituency. Particularly when you have 23 candidates, there will be a whole pile of transfers and if they fall the right way, they will push up candidates quite a lot.

Mr Kelly said that his likely re-election is proof that hard work in Europe does not go unnoticed.

He said, "We put in a long campaign and, from my point of view, there were two aspects which I am pleased about. Number one: I worked hard in Europe and I worked hard in Ireland. Sometimes people say that people don't notice what is going on in Europe and I think if I do well, it is an example that if you work hard, people will notice.

"And, number two, at the start of this campaign, there was an agreed divide in the party and I said I am going to honour this 100%. If I am to win this election, I want to show that it can be done honourably without any changing or any deviation. We did that as well."