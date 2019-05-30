NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
#Elections2019: Total recount in Ireland South to take place next Tuesday

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 02:45 PM

A total recount in the Ireland South European election is due to take place next Tuesday.

Returning officer Martin Harvey has confirmed that the count has been adjourned and would resume at 9am next Tuesday.

A full recount and recheck was ordered late on Wednesday night at the end of the fourth day of counting after Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada made the request when just 327 votes separated her and the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan on the 18th count.

More to follow...

TOPIC: Elections 2019