Elections2019: Snap general election not ruled out, Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is not ruling out calling a snap general election in the Autumn if numbers are altered in the Dail.

He said a number of by-elections may need to be held if sitting TDs are elected to the European parliament.

Given the risks with Brexit as well as the mandate needed to pass October's budget, he said there would need to be a decision whether to hold the by-elections or to go to the country.

“That's a judgement to be made at a later date. The by-elections have to be held within a six month period, they have to be held by the end of November.

"But there are other factors at play. Obviously the instability across the water [in Britain] in relation to Brexit and also whether we can get the votes to get a budget through, so that's something that has to be considered in the next couple of weeks.”

Several TDs are in the running for potential seats, including Fine Gael's Frances Fitzgerald, Fianna Fail's Billy Kelleher as well as Independents Clare Daly and Mick Wallace.

The Fine Gael-led government relies on the support of Fianna Fail TDs to pass legislation and budgets through the Dail. But the numbers are tight for the government. Any reduction in its combined strength with Fianna Fail would likely reduce the ability to pass laws as well as get October's budget.

Mr Varadkar also played down any suggestions of losses for his party in the local and European elections. He told RTE Fine Gael looked on course to make gains at council level, a first for a government party in over two decades.