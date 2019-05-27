NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
#Elections2019: Sean Kelly tops Ireland South European poll after first count; Clune in battle for seat

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 27, 2019 - 07:48 PM

Fine Gael's Sean Kelly has topped the poll in the first count for the European elections in the Ireland South constituency.

The standing MEP got 118,444 votes which falls just over 1,000 short of the quota of 119,866. There are five seats available in this constituency, with the fifth seat becoming available after the UK leaves the EU.

However, his party running mate and incumbent MEP Deirdre Clune is in a battle for the fifth seat as she stands in seventh place at the moment with 64,605 votes. It means Fine Gael may only get one seat in the constituency.

In second place is Fianna Fáil's Billy Kelleher on 84,083 votes while the Independents 4 Change candidate, Mick Wallace, is third on 81,741 votes.

Sinn Féin's Liadh Ní Riada is fourth with 79,072 votes followed by the Green Party candidate, Grace O'Sullivan on 74,946 votes.

Fianna Fáil have another candidate in sixth place, Malcolm Byrne, on 69,166 votes, almost 5,000 votes ahead of Clune.

Fine Fáil's third candidate, Andrew Doyle stands at 38,738 votes.

