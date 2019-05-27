Elections2019: Sean Kelly expecting to hold on to seat amid marathon count

Outgoing MEP Sean Kelly has said he expects to retain his European seat in the Ireland South constituency but he is unsure whether it will be on the first count.

A two-foot-long ballot paper is slowing counting in the Ireland South European election count centre at Nemo Rangers GAA in Cork city.

More than 200 election staff resumed counting at 9am today for a second day.

The task of adjudicating 40,000 spoilt votes got underway at 11am.

They included more than 16,000 ballots which were blank.

More than 200 people counting 750,000, two-foot long, ballot papers here in the #IrelandSouth count centre at Nemo Rangers GAA Club #EP2019 @PA pic.twitter.com/CbmBHu4qXd — Michelle Devane (@michelledevane) May 27, 2019

Twenty three candidates were on the ballot paper in Friday’s election.

More than 750,000 ballot papers, weighing 7.5 tonnes, are being sorted at the count centre.

Consequently, first count results from the constituency are not expected until this evening and indications are it may take until Thursday before the five seats are allocated.

No tallies were conducted.

An RTE/TG4 exit poll predicted Mr Kelly will top the poll with 16% of first preferences, followed by Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ni Riada and Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher, both of whom are on 13%, while the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan is on 12% of first preference votes.

But it now appears that the polls may have underestimated Mr Kelly’s share and Independents 4 Change Mick Wallace’s percentage and it could have overestimated Ms O’Sullivan’s votes.

If Mr Kelly doesn’t succeed in reaching the quota on the first count, it is believed he will do so on the second count.

Speaking at the count centre Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he was confident that Fine Gael would take two seats in the constituency.

The Fine Gael minister said: “If the figures are precisely as in the exit poll then I would give a very good chance for Deirdre Clune to take a second seat for Fine Gael.

“My understanding is that Sean Kelly would be on or above the quota, probably a little bit over it. Which in the circumstances is very encouraging.”

Mr Kelly said it was now looking like he would take the first seat in a constituency in which there were three Fine Gael candidates in the running.

“To head the poll in those circumstances it’s pretty satisfying allright,” he said.

He agreed with Mr Flanagan that the party could take a second seat if the transfers worked out well.

“It’s going to be tough but that’s what politics is about,” he added.

Mr Kelly congratulated fellow Fine Gael Mairead McGuiness who was elected on the first count in the Midlands North-West Constituency this afternoon.

Overall he said what was important was that anyone who was elected worked hard for Ireland.

“Whoever is elected I’ll be expecting them to work for Ireland and not to be spoofing and pretending and getting highlights for saying things that are often meaningless and cannot be implemented and doing damn all afterwards so I think that’s something to watch for the next five years,” he said.

While it is expected that Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher will win a seat, it is a worrying time for the Green’s Grace O’Sullivan, Fine Gael’s outgoing MEP Deirdre Clune and Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne – who will most likely battle for the last seat.

The RTE/TG4 exit poll put Mr Wallace on 10% first preference votes, Ms Clune and Mr Byrne both on 9% and Fine Gael’s first-time candidate Andrew Doyle on 4%.

- Press Association