Elections2019: Sean Kelly edges closer to Ireland South quota; Dublin count due to resume

Update 11.15am: Sean Kelly is edging closer to a quota in the Ireland South vote but is still a few hundred shy.

After the sixth count, the Fine Gael MEP picked up another 257 votes, leaving him 486 shy of the quota of 119,886.

Independent candidate Colleen Worthington was eliminated in the sixth count, as staff at the Nemo Rangers count centre start to make their way through the 23-candidate ballot.

The most recent count saw the distribution of Paddy Fitzgerald's 3,332 votes, with Dolores Cahill picking up the largest portion of these at 300.

Liam Minehan picked up 280, with Breda Patricia Gardner (228) and Mick Wallace (206) also taking a decent share of the transfers.

With Worthington eliminated, Identity Ireland candidate Peter O'Loughlin is now trailing, with 4,047 votes.

There has been little change at the top of the ballot, with Billy Kelleher, Mick Wallace, Liadh Ní Riada and Grace O'Sullivan still placed second to fifth.

Fianna Fáil's Malcolm Byrne has 69,511 votes and Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune is 7th with 65,005. Ms Clune is likely to be dependent on transfers from her party Andrew Doyle if she is to retain her seat.

READ MORE Green issues come to fore in European election

Update 10.50am: The frontrunner in the Ireland South constituency is now fewer than 800 votes away from reaching a quota.

After the fifth count at Nemo Rangers GAA Club this morning, Sean Kelly is just 743 votes off reaching the quota of 119,886, with expectations growing that he will be the first candidate elected in the 12 county constituency this morning.

He took a step forward this morning, picking up 350 transfers from Walter Ryan-Purcell, who was eliminated last night on the fourth count.

Independents 4 Change candidate Mick Wallace and Green Party candidate Grace O'Sullivan continued to prove friendly to transfers, picking up 323 and 272 votes respectively.

Fianna Fáil's Billy Kelleher remains in a strong position with 84,388 votes to date, and Sinn Féin's Liadh Ní Riada is also still in the mix with 79,573.

Independent candidate Paddy Fitzgerald was eliminated in the count, with the process of transferring his 3,332 votes now ongoing.

Meanwhile the Dublin European Election count is due to resume following a dispute between Independents4Change Clare Daly and Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews over the final seat.

As things stand, Barry Andrews is ahead of Clare Daly, meaning she would only become a sitting MEP after Brexit.

The disagreement is over whether Lynn Boylan's vote should be distributed, which could put Daly ahead of Andrews and into third.

After discussions between the Returning Officer and the two parties, it was decided to suspend counting until 11am.

But this could end up in the courts.

In the Midlands North West constituency, Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness topped the poll and was elected on Monday.

Independent Luke “Ming” Flanagan will also be hoping for a return to the European Parliament.

Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy, Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh – a former Rose of Tralee – and former presidential candidate Peter Casey, who is standing as an independent, are also vying for the three seats that remained unfilled on Monday.

Counting is also continuing to fill the last remaining of the country's 949 council seats.

Fianna Fáil has retained its position as the largest party at local government level, with Fine Gael not making the gains it had hoped for.

The Green Party enjoyed a surge in support, while Sinn Fein suffered a bruising poll, losing many councillors.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk and PA

Earlier: Three of 13 MEPs elected as count goes into third day

Update 7am: Three of Ireland's 13 European Parliament seats have been filled so far.

Mairead McGuinness, Ciaran Cuffe and Frances Fitzgerald have all been elected and counting will resume in the three constituencies this morning.

A dispute over the final two Dublin seats led to the suspension of counting at the RDS last night.

The row centres on which of the two candidates will take up the final so-called "cold storage" seat, which can be only be taken up once Brexit happens.

Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews and Independents4Change Clare Daly are in contention for the third seat, after Ciarán Cuffe and Frances Fitzgerald were elected.

Clare Daly is in fourth position, behind Barry Andrews.

It's unclear if Sinn Fein's Lynn Boylan, who will be eliminated after the next count, will have her votes transferred.

They could leap-frog Clare Daly ahead of Barry Andrews, meaning he would have to wait for Brexit to take his seat in Brussels.

The count has been suspended until 11am.

READ MORE #Elections2019: Clare Daly says fight for Dublin seat could go to the courts

Seán Kelly will be the first MEP elected in the Ireland South constituency in the European elections later.

He is just over a thousand votes off the quota after 4 counts.

Fianna Fáil's Billy Kelleher is currently second, with independent Mick Wallace in third, followed by Sinn Féin's Liadh Ní Riada and the Green Party's Grace O'Sullivan.

Billy Kelleher says it is hard to take anything for granted at this stage.

"Well I've been standing for elections since 1992 and I've seen people that were very confident and their hopes being shattered and vice-versa, so agony and ecstasy are very close in this particular business of elections," he said.

Fine Gael look set to take two seats in the Midlands-Northwest constituency.

Today's count will go into its third day in Castlebar.

Independent Luke 'Ming' Flanagan and Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy are on course to retain their seats.

Former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh is in pole position to take the final seat.

She benefitted greatly from Mairead McGuinness's surplus after her election, but the first-time candidate isn't taking anything for granted.

"Yes, Mairead was great and seeing 38-40% of her surplus come to me was fantastic but we've a long 48 hours [to go]," she said.

"I'm listening to the experts, the tallymen, and they said they could be here until Thursday. We keep chipping away but the quota is so large and we'll see what the next couple of days look like."