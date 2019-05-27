NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Election 2019 home
Home»ireland»ELECTIONS 2019

#Elections2019: Recount in one Cork electoral area; Early tallies suggest mayoral vote close

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, May 27, 2019 - 11:01 AM

A full recount is underway in the Cork city south central Local Electoral Area (LEA) this morning while the early signs in the city's mayoral plebiscite show the outcome could be tighter than expected.

The south central recount was requested by Sinn Fein representatives last night after it emerged that there are just 12 votes separating their two candidates, county councillor Eoghan Jeffers and sitting city councillor Fiona Kerins, from sitting independent councillor Paudie Dineen.

Sitting Lord Mayor, Cllr Mick Finn, the Green Party's Dan Boyle, Fianna Fáil Cllr Sean Martin and Fine Gael's Shane O'Callaghan were deemed elected yesterday.

But they will have to wait for the recount to conclude before the final results are declared.

It could be mind-afternoon before the process is complete.

READ MORE

Cork City Council - The Results

Meanwhile, the very early indications in the plebiscite for a directly elected mayor in Cork suggest the outcome will be tighter than predicted.

Yes campaigners were resigned over the weekend to a No vote.

But almost two hours into the counting process, some 10,000 votes have been counted and the vote is split exactly 50:50.

However, there is a long way to go and a result is not expected until mid-afternoon.

READ MORE

#Elections2019 Bulletin: Counting resumes for local and EU seats; No MEPs elected yet

More on this topic

#Elections2019: First European election results expected this afternoon; FF to be biggest party in local govt

The bottom line: Here's your #Elections19 results summary - Day 3

'So good they elected her twice': English constituency elects two MEPs with same name

#Elections2019: Eamon Ryan says there is a 'huge issue' with water quality in Ireland