Elections2019: Recount in one Cork electoral area; Early tallies suggest mayoral vote close

A full recount is underway in the Cork city south central Local Electoral Area (LEA) this morning while the early signs in the city's mayoral plebiscite show the outcome could be tighter than expected.

The south central recount was requested by Sinn Fein representatives last night after it emerged that there are just 12 votes separating their two candidates, county councillor Eoghan Jeffers and sitting city councillor Fiona Kerins, from sitting independent councillor Paudie Dineen.

Sitting Lord Mayor, Cllr Mick Finn, the Green Party's Dan Boyle, Fianna Fáil Cllr Sean Martin and Fine Gael's Shane O'Callaghan were deemed elected yesterday.

But they will have to wait for the recount to conclude before the final results are declared.

It could be mind-afternoon before the process is complete.

READ MORE Cork City Council - The Results

Meanwhile, the very early indications in the plebiscite for a directly elected mayor in Cork suggest the outcome will be tighter than predicted.

Yes campaigners were resigned over the weekend to a No vote.

But almost two hours into the counting process, some 10,000 votes have been counted and the vote is split exactly 50:50.

However, there is a long way to go and a result is not expected until mid-afternoon.