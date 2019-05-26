Elections2019: 'Pressure is for tyres' - Wallace calm despite tight race for last Euro seat

Ireland South candidate Mick Wallace insists that the nerves aren't getting to him despite facing a tough fight to secure a seat in Europe.

The Independents 4 Change candidate is in with a chance of securing a seat in the constituency but he is likely to face stiff competition from Fianna Fáil's Malcolm Byrne and sitting MEP Deirdre Clune for the fifth seat.

However, with the count in Ireland South likely to take several days before it finishes, it could be several days before Wallace's fate is determined.

The RTÉ exit poll released after the voting finished on Friday had Mr Wallace at 10%, just 1% ahead of Mr Byrne.

"It is going to be very close," Mr Wallace said.

I heard that Fianna Fail are doing better than the exit poll showed and that would be problematic because Malcolm Byrne is a competitor for the fifth seat. If he does better, it is more difficult for me.

"But, I don't do nerves - pressure is for car tyres. Whatever the result is, I've put myself up there and the people will make that call. I accept whatever come my ay. If I'm not elected, I'm not elected. If I am, I am and I'll make the best of it either way."

Even if he doesn't make the cut, Mr Wallace said that he has no regrets about running for the seat.

"I spent nearly a month going around. I spread myself evenly across the 12 counties. I was amazed at the reception I got but that doesn't turn into votes," he said.

It was a great experience; it was very tough and I am really exhausted after it. Putting yourself at the mercy of the public, so much travelling, long hours, it's tough going but it was a great experience.