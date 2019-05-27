Elections2019: Party focus on Deirdre Clune not a problem, says Andrew Doyle

Fine Gael MEP candidate Andrew Doyle has dismissed suggestions that his party's focus on colleague Deirdre Clune negatively impacted his chances of getting elected.

In the days before the election, senior Fine Gael members were out in force for Ms Clune. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney accompanied her on a canvass in Cork and several other senior party members were public in their support of the sitting MEP.

However, Mr Doyle said that he has no issue with the tactics used in the election campaign and said, instead, that he wants to focus on the positives.

"I had my colleagues in Leinster, who wrote letters of support for me," he said.

"That was my area and we focused on it but this is my sixth election and I have learned that negative energy is a waste of time. Instead, focus on the positives and drive on with the agenda."

Mr Doyle said he and his team "put in a great campaign" and that he was delighted to see climate change dominating the discourse.

Exit polls put Mr Doyle at about 4% but, despite this, he was refusing to write off his chances of making it over the line.

"It is too early to tell," he said.

"There are plenty of people counting the votes here at the moment and hopefully they will continue to count a few more for me in the next few hours."