Elections2019: 'Number of issues' found by second recount as Bantry candidates separated by one vote

Update 5:17pm: Both candidates vying to fill the final seat in the Bantry West Cork LEA have been told that a second recount has found "a number of issues" and, as with the first recount, their potential impact must now be reviewed.

Maurice Manning told Holly McKeever Cairns of the Social Democrats and Independent candidate Finbarr Harrington: "There are a number of issues that we have identified and we need to assess the impact, if any, of those."

He said that review process will take an hour, with both candidates to be updated - likely behind closed doors - at around 5pm.

The results of the first recount in the four-seat LEA was announced this morning, with McKeever Cairns reversing the result of Sunday's result - going from losing by one vote, to winning by the same margin. It emerged that five invalid ballots had been incorrectly included in the initial count at the weekend, with the result that the quota was reduced by one. It also affected transfers.

Mr Harrington immediately requested and was granted the recount which has been continuing since noon today.

Earlier (1:11pm): In dramatic scenes on Floor 16 in Cork County Hall, the result of the Bantry West Cork LEA was flipped on its head, with Social Democrat candidate Holly McKeever Cairns going from losing the fourth and final seat by one vote, to winning it by the same margin.

A full (second) recount has now got underway, this time requested by Independent candidate Finbarr Harrington, who has gone from being hoisted on the shoulders of his supporters on Sunday night to potentially missing out.

On Monday night Returning Officer Maurice Manning had informed both candidates in a closed-door meeting that a number of invalid ballots had been included in the first count last weekend.

This morning it was confirmed that five invalid ballots had been included, which appear to have had ramifications throughout the count. The quota was reduced by one, to 2,308, and crucially, Finbarr Harrington's first preference total fell by one, while McKeever Cairns's rose by two.

In rapid succession, the revised totals for counts two-through-eight were delivered, and it was clear that the five invalid papers, now excluded from the reckoning, were having a huge impact. On count 6 the two candidates vying for the last seat were neck-and-neck on 1,777.

On count 7, Harrington was ahead by nine votes, whereas at the equivalent stage last Sunday, we was 12 votes ahead. With Katie Murphy, the 20-year-old running for Fine Gael, now deemed elected on the seventh count, as was the case last Sunday, her surplus to be transferred had also changed, increased from 67 last Sunday to 68.

In the shake-up, it meant McKeever Cairns, a 29-year-old farmer and businessperson, received a final count haul of 1,866 - just one ahead of Harrington, a longtime community activist.

Harrington duly requested a recount, which is underway as of noon.

Both candidates embraced when the result was announced, with McKeever Cairns, unsurprisingly, saying it was premature to celebrate. Harrington referred to a "moral victory", but there's little doubt that, having missed out by a wider margin in 2014, he wants a real one - one which may have been snatched away courtesy of the five invalid ballots.

The result of the latest recount is not expected until at least 6pm today, with Social Democrats joint leader Roisin Shortall among those monitoring proceedings. This one could run and run.