Elections2019: No regrets over FG three candidate strategy, Clune insists

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune has no regrets about her party's decision to run three candidates in Ireland South.

Ms Clune is facing a tough battle to retain her seat in the constituency, with colleague Sean Kelly set to top the poll.

Andrew Doyle, the third Fine Gael candidate, is on course to secure about 4% of first preference votes.

Ms Clune said that the decision to run three candidates was a reflection of the size of the 12-county Ireland South constituency and that it was the right choice for the party.

"We had a similar strategy last time," she said.

It is up to each candidate to maximise the return for themselves. I am confident that I will get a good vote and nobody can tell after that. It is down to transfers.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan this morning said that he expects Fine Gael to secure two seats and Mr Kelly also said that he thinks transfers will favour Ms Clune once candidates begin to get eliminated.

Ms Clune said her European record will stand to her and that otherwise, "there's no more that you can do."

Experience will be 'enormously important' in the new European Parliament when it comes to making sure that Ireland’s interests are represented in the context of Brexit, she added.