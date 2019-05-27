NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Election 2019 home
Home»ireland»ELECTIONS 2019

#Elections2019: No regrets over FG three candidate strategy, Clune insists

MEP Deirdre Clune
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, May 27, 2019 - 03:41 PM

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune has no regrets about her party's decision to run three candidates in Ireland South.

Ms Clune is facing a tough battle to retain her seat in the constituency, with colleague Sean Kelly set to top the poll.

Andrew Doyle, the third Fine Gael candidate, is on course to secure about 4% of first preference votes.

Ms Clune said that the decision to run three candidates was a reflection of the size of the 12-county Ireland South constituency and that it was the right choice for the party.

"We had a similar strategy last time," she said.

It is up to each candidate to maximise the return for themselves. I am confident that I will get a good vote and nobody can tell after that. It is down to transfers.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan this morning said that he expects Fine Gael to secure two seats and Mr Kelly also said that he thinks transfers will favour Ms Clune once candidates begin to get eliminated.

Ms Clune said her European record will stand to her and that otherwise, "there's no more that you can do."

Experience will be 'enormously important' in the new European Parliament when it comes to making sure that Ireland’s interests are represented in the context of Brexit, she added.

READ MORE

#Elections2019 Bulletin: Cork and Waterford say 'No' to directly elected mayors, Limerick says 'Yes'; McGuinness is first Irish MEP

More on this topic

#Elections2019: Sinn Féin 'in trouble' if general election is called, MEP candidate says

#Elections2019: Gogglebox star becomes first migrant Councillor in Meath

Eamon Ryan outlines Green Party's key demands for potential coalition partners

#Elections 2019: Cork rejects directly elected mayor

TOPIC: Elections 2019