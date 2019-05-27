Elections2019: No FF rift in Ireland South, Byrne insists

Ireland South MEP candidate Malcolm Byrne has played down any suggestions of an internal rift in the party between him and running mate Billy Kelleher.

Mr Byrne was a shock selection at to run for a seat in Ireland South at Fianna Fail's selection convention in March. Mr Kelleher was subsequently added to the ticket but it emerged in recent weeks that Mr Byrne's campaign had lodged a complaint to party bosses that Mr Kelleher had ignored an agreed divide in canvassing areas.

Mr Byrne insists that there is a strong prospect that the party will secure two seats in Ireland South and that it was not a dirty campaign between the two.

"Political campaigns are always going to bring up internal rivalries," he said.

"I said from the beginning that there are going to be two Fianna Fail seats, potentially, in Ireland South. That is still the case. I sincerely hope Billy Kelleher does get elected; I hope to be joining him.

"I think it is really important that we have two centrist Fianna Fail voices in the next European Parliament. We have seen what's happened right across Europe. While the march of the far right and the extremes was somewhat halted, it will still be a stronger voice for those in the extremes in the next Parliament and it is essential that we have responsible, centrist pro-European voices there."

Mr Byrne said that he is optimistic about his chances of securing a seat. He said he is anticipating a lower vote than expected for Sinn Fein's Liadh Ni Riada. Exit polls suggsetd that Ms Ni Riada was in a strong position to secure a seat but Mr Byrne said that the party's poor performance in the local elections suggests that her European vote may be lower than anticipated.

"It was a very bad day for Sinn Féin in terms of local election results and Fianna Fail did particularly well," he said.

"We are going to have wait and see what happens at European level but the fall in the Sinn Féin vote at local level, we are anticipating that it may not be as strong at European level."