Elections2019: 'It was a very middle class election' - Returning SF councillor says their base didn't turn up

A returning Sinn Féin councillor says the party's performance in the local elections around the country is "disappointing."

Waterford's John Hearne was re-elected, but believes his party's voter base didn't turn out.

"I think it was a very middle class election," he said.

"I think that the people who know the power of the vote actually came out and voted strongly and they were going to vote for the same old boys' clubs. They didn't want it to change

"The landlords don't want any change, the banks don't want any change, all the vested interests wanted it to stay the way it's staying," he added.