Elections2019: 'I didn't have a campaign'- Greens win unlikely seat in Cobh

The Green Party has won an unlikely seat on Cork County Council.

Alan O'Connor (35) who worked in the Natural History Collections at the National Museum in Dublin, had just completed a teacher training course.

"I didn't have a campaign," he disclosed, "five or six of us had set up an East Cork Green Group a few years ago. At that point, we didn't think a county council seat would be realistic and there were no expectations to get one."

The small group along with family and friends, however, succeeded. "No one else was putting their name forward and I just opted to be the candidate," he said.

Mr O'Connor from Carrigtwohill along with Independent Sean O'Connor, a former Cobh town councillor and county councillor, were both elected without reaching the quota on the eight count.

They joined four outgoing councillors to complete the Cobh Municipal District.

The loss of a Sinn Fein seat was also a notable factor in the revamped Cobh area where the four.

Kieran McCarthy who had held his Sinn Fein seat in 2014 was expelled from the party a year later but, after becoming an independent, did not contest the 2019 election.

The SF candidate Louise Murphy did not repeat Mr McCarthy's success and the loss was one of nine party seats in Cork county.

However, FF's Cllr Padraig O'Sullivan repeated his poll-topping performance and along with Cllr Anthony Barry (FG) the pair were both elected on the first count.

It was the third count before FG's Sinead Sheppard crossed the line with Labour's Cathal Rasmussen retained his seat on the sixth count.

Update: The Green Party has won a second seat on Cork County Council on the 10th count in the Midleton local electoral area.

Liam Quaide, a psychologist, joins Cobh LEA councillor Alan O'Connor to make it a double success for the Greens.

In a nail-biting contest, Quaide ad 107 votes to spare over Ms Griffin and was elected without reaching the quota.

Ms Griffin had been aiming to win a second FF seat in the restructured local election area which increased from six to seven seats.

Five councillors, seeking re-election, were all returned to County Hall.

With FF's outgoing councllor Michael Aherne not seeking re-election, the party's newcomer and the youngest candidate in the field James O'Connor (21) secured the party seat on the sixth count.

The Trinity College second-year business and economics student indicated his "top priority" was serving the electorate and admitted he will "rearrange" his college schedule.

Meanwhile's Sinn Fein's Danielle Twomey, was returned on the sixth count also.

Meanwhile, Mary Linehan Foley, in her second election, was overwhelmed at topping the poll and being elected on the first count along with the country's longest-serving politician Noel Collins (Ind) and FG's Michael Hegarty, returned for a seventh successive time.

The Midleton district which incorporates Youghal was, for the first time, a seven-seater and FG's outgoing councillor Susan McCarthy was also returned.