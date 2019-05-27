NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
#Elections2019: Green Party's Ciaran Cuffe elected as MEP

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 27, 2019 - 09:00 PM

The Green Party's Ciaran Cuffe has been elected in the Dublin constituency after the 13th count.

He was elected on 73,028 votes, with Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald not far behind with 72,446 votes.

The Former government minister is just 344 votes short of the quota.

Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews is third with 56,110 votes while Clare Daly of Independents 4 Change is next on 52,930 votes.

Lynn Boylan is fifth for Sinn Féin on 45,552 votes ahead of Gary Gannon of the Social Democrats who stands on 25,915 votes.

The Labour Party's Alex White has been excluded ahead of the next count, so his 22,205 votes will be redistributed.

There are three remaining seats to be filled.

