#Elections2019: Green candidates will use 'unsustainable transport' to travel to Brussels, McHugh admits

Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh is in with a chance of winning the fourth seat in the Midlands North West constituency
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 03:13 PM

Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh says she is not sure how she will travel to Brussels if she is elected in the Midlands North West constituency.

Early indications suggest the she could be in with a chance of winning the fourth and final seat in the constituency.

She admits there is no eco-friendly way to travel from her base in Achill to meetings in the European Parliament:

"We have talked about moving over but I will have to travel using unsustainable transport," she admitted

Twenty-one EU countries go to the polls today, with the results of the seven countries that have already voted not released until their polls close.

Fine Gael Minister Michael Ring, says he is confident that both candidates from his party contesting the European Elections in the Midlands Northwest will get elected.

Their sitting MEP Mairead McGuinness, who was on 23% in the RTÉ/ TG4 exit poll conducted by Red C, is expected to easily top the poll, a result that could see her transfers drag fellow candidate Maria Walsh, who is on 10%, over the line into the fourth seat.

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy is on 15%, while Green Party first-time candidate McHugh, who is in with a shock chance of winning a seat, is on 10%.

Sitting MEP Luke Ming Flanagan is also on 10%, while Peter Casey, who is also running as an Independent, is on 7%.

