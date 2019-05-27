Elections2019: Grace O'Sullivan 'knocked back' by inaccurate poll

Grace O'Sullivan has admitted she has a massive battle on her hands to win a seat in the Ireland South constituency.

Although an announcement of the first count is not expected until around 6pm, it appears as though the exit polls exaggerated the number of first preference votes the Green Party candidate received.

Arriving at the count centre in Nemo Rangers GAA club in Cork, Ms O'Sullivan said:

This morning I really took a little slump there when I heard that I had gone from 12% to 10% because the 12% gave me an edge, there is no doubt about that.

"We knew there was a 4% margin of error but when they came back and said there was 2% difference that was significant.

"The only solace for me is I am not the only one where the polls have messed up," she said.

Ms O'Sullivan added: "Having had such a jubilant day on Sunday based on the polls, we all said we have had one really good day, but now when you get that knock back it's just a matter of staying in the game."

She said it could now be Wednesday before she and other candidates will know if they have won a seat in Europe.

"It's very frustrating because it's going to be a long wait. What transpired today we thought we would have our first announcement at 4pm, that has been extended out to 6pm now.

"If Sean Kelly reaches the quota then his surplus will have to be divvied out, that I think will indicate a lot around where we are going. Beyond that we have seen already that Mick Wallace is doing well."

Ms O'Sullivan said she had been campaigning around each county since Christmas and thanked those who had canvassed with her and voted for her.