Elections2019: Full recount called in Ireland South after just 327 votes separates two candidates

A full recheck and recount has been called in the Ireland South election.

The marathon count is set to continue for some time yet after Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ni Riada asked for a recount after just 327 votes separated her and the Green Party's Grace O'Sullivan in the race for the fifth seat after the 18th count.

Counting staff will begin the process of rechecking tomorrow morning at 9am and, if required, a full recount will begin next Tuesday.

Breaking: Confirmation of full recount and recheck in #IrelandSouth back at 9am #iestaff pic.twitter.com/prCdFrnkdt — Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) May 29, 2019

Speaking after the recheck was announced, Grace O'Sullivan said that the wait would be "torturous".

"I would have loved to go home knowing I had that fifth seat but that is not the case," she said.

"It is stressful. We have been here for a long time. I wasn't sure whether I was going to be the one with the upper hand. As it happens, the recount was called by Liadh and her colleagues let me know beforehand, which was very decent of them.

"It would have been great to go home with that fifth seat but, in the end, it is what it is - I am big and strong enough to keep going."

At the end of the count, Mick Wallace was on 112,441 votes, with Deirdre Clune on 101,012. Grace O'Sullivan had 98,706 and Liadh Ni Riada had 98,379.