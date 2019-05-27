Elections2019: Frances Fitzgerald joins Ciaran Cuffe as MEP in Dublin constituency

Update: Fine Gael's Frances Fitzgerald has been elected to the European Parliament after the 14th count for the Dublin constituency.

The former Government minister got 78,580 votes.

Fine Gael TD Frances Fitzgerald elected in Dublin on 14th count #iestaff #EE19 pic.twitter.com/moj15iGZko May 27, 2019

Independents4Change candidate Clare Daly (55,752 votes), Sinn Féin's Lynn Boylan (46,704 votes) and Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews (59,619 votes) are vying for the last two seats.

Gary Gannon of the Social Democrats has been excluded and his 29,720 votes will be redistributed.

Speaking after she was elected on the 14th count, Ms Fitzgerald said: “I am absolutely delighted.

“It’s a great vote. I think it’s very encouraging in the sense that it is support for the party’s approach to Europe and how we have dealt with the Brexit issue over the last number of years.

“I wanted to run for Europe because it’s a critical time for Ireland, (there are) huge changes with the UK pulling out. It’s very challenging for Ireland and a lot of key decisions are going to be taken in the European Parliament.”

Earlier: Green Party's Ciaran Cuffe elected as MEP

The Green Party's Ciaran Cuffe has been elected in the Dublin constituency after the 13th count.

He was elected on 73,028 votes, with Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald not far behind with 72,446 votes.

The Former government minister is just 344 votes short of the quota.

Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews is third with 56,110 votes while Clare Daly of Independents 4 Change is next on 52,930 votes.

Lynn Boylan is fifth for Sinn Féin on 45,552 votes ahead of Gary Gannon of the Social Democrats who stands on 25,915 votes.

The Labour Party's Alex White has been excluded ahead of the next count, so his 22,205 votes will be redistributed.

There are three remaining seats to be filled.

Green’s Ciaran Cuffe elected in Dublin on 73,028 votes #iestaff #EE19 There has been a “generational change” he says. pic.twitter.com/1NP5L8FOyG — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) May 27, 2019

Speaking after he was elected on the 13th count, Mr Cuffe said: “Today and this weekend shows young people want to see change.

“They have spoken to their parents and grandparents and the people have voted for an alternative to business as usual.

“I am really heartened by the result this evening but I am so heartened by the (election of) 48 Green Party councillors around the country.

“This is an auspicious day and a new beginning for the Irish Green Party.”