Elections2019: Flanagan, Walsh and Carthy elected in Midlands North West

Latest: Independent MEP Luke Ming Flanagan, Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy and ex-Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh have taken the final three MEP seats in Midlands North West while runner-up Peter Casey has vowed to run for the Dáil.

The result of the week-long European elections race was finally confirmed tonight after four days of intense ballot counting in the sprawling 13 county constituency.

In a final 13th count just before 9pm, Independent Mr Flanagan, Fine Gael candidate Ms Walsh and Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy joined Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness who was elected on the first count on Monday with the highest vote in Ireland.

Their election - the latter two of whom failed to reach the quota - means controversial presidential runner-up Mr Casey has lost out in his bid for Brussels.

The final, 13th count in Midlands North West said:

* Quota 118,986

* Mairead McGuinness, Fine Gael, 134,630 (over the quota, elected on the 1st count)

* Luke Ming Flanagan, Independent, 121,824 (over the quota, elected on the 13th count)

* Maria Walsh, Fine Gael 107,198 (under the quota, elected on the 13th count)

* Matt Carthy, Sinn Féin, 98,732 (under the quota, elected on the 13th count)

While Mr Casey fought back into the race, finishing on 78,362 votes, he ultimately failed to receive enough transfers from Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith in the final count.

Final count (13) #MidlandsNorthWest European elections (118,986 quota): * Mairead McGuinness FG 134,630 (over q, count 1) * Luke Ming Flanagan IND 121,824 (over q, count 13) * Maria Walsh FG 107,198 (under q, count 13) * Matt Carthy SF 98,732 (under q, count 13) #iestaff #ee2019 — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) May 29, 2019

Instead, Mr Smith's votes were distributed between Mr Casey (8,439), Mr Flanagan (9,064), Mr Carthy (7,336) and Ms Walsh (11,035).

On being elected, Mr Flanagan was lifted by his supporters as he shouted "sorry Peter" and sang "champione, champione", Mr Carthy was draped in the tricolour while Ms Walsh was engulfed by Fine Gael supporters.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had intended to travel to Castlebar for the election announcement, but due to work constraints took to Twitter to say he had a "quick FaceTime" video call with her to say "well done on a fantastic campaign".

In their winners speeches, Mr Flanagan said he wants to keep representing the rural people of Ireland and Ms Walsh said she was "proud" to be elected.

Mr Carthy - whose leader Mary Lou McDonald said after arriving at the count centre he leadership is not under threat - quoted musician Leonard Cohen by saying Sinn Féin's difficulties this week are the "crack the light shines through".

Mr Casey - who arrived one minute after count 12 put him ahead of Mr Smith and in contention, but left long before the final count when it became clear he would not win a seat - told RTE he will now run for a Dáil seat in Donegal.

Asked if he will accept defeat if he loses for a third time running, he said:

"Ach, don't be silly. Not at all. When you go into politics you realise you'll win some, you'll lose some. I think I have had a very good showing in both my campaigns."

Earlier: Midlands North West counting continues with Flanagan likely to retain seat

Another long day of counting has taken place in the Midlands North West constituency with Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan likely to retain his seat after no substantial changes.

Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness was elected to the first of the four seats on Monday after counting began in Castlebar, Co Mayo, on Sunday.

She will return to Brussels with a huge mandate of 134,630 votes – the quota for election stands at 118,986.

It is unlikely any other candidate will reach the quota apart from incumbent independent MEP Mr Flanagan, who on the 12th count remained in the lead for the second seat on 112,760 votes.

He is followed by Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh on 96,163 and Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy on 91,396.

Mr Flanagan said his election was a “certainty”.

Rising star of the Green Party Saoirse McHugh was eliminated in the early hours of Wednesday morning but independent failed presidential candidate Peter Casey remained in the race. Sinn Fein candidate Matt Carthy with party leader Mary Lou McDonald at the count centre in Castlebar, Co Mayo (Brian Lawless/PA)

Likely to be joining Ms McGuinness and Mr Flanagan is incumbent MEP Mr Carthy.

Although his share of the vote has decreased on 2014, the Sinn Fein representative should be safe in his position as he retained an over 20,000 vote lead on Mr Casey throughout the day.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald visited the count centre on Wednesday.

Although the decision was not certain “until it’s over”, she hailed Mr Carthy’s performance and “positive campaign” amid a turbulent time for the party, which polled badly in the local elections over the weekend.

Fine Gael newcomer Ms Walsh also looked likely to be headed for Brussels on Wednesday evening, with her vote count significantly increasing from transfers from other candidates.

Fianna Fail has polled poorly in the constituency, falling behind Mr Casey.

It fielded two candidates in Anne Rabbitte, who was eliminated on Tuesday night, and Brendan Smith, who was eliminated on Wednesday afternoon.

Counting is expected to go on well into the night.

READ MORE #Elections2019: Deirdre Clune makes shock comeback in EU elections

- Press Association