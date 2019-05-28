Elections2019 euro round-up: Wallace moves ahead of Kelleher in South; Clare Daly wins battle for third in Dublin

Dublin: All four MEPs have been elected.

South: Sean Kelly elected on 9th count. 11 counts completed and Mick Wallace and Billy Kelleher fight it out for second seat.

Midlands, North-West: Mairead McGuinness elected on 1st count. Luke Ming Flanagan likely to be next past the post.

South Region - 12th count

Mick Wallace has continued to prove the most transfer-friendly of the candidates in Ireland South, writes Kevin O'Neill..

On the 12th count, he moved ahead of Fianna Fail's Billy Kelleher into second place having picked up 2,333 transfers from Diarmuid O'Flynn.

After the first count, Mr Kelleher was more than 2,300 votes ahead of Mr Wallace but the Independents 4 Change candidate has closed the gap and now surpassed the Fianna Fáil TD after the 12th count.

Both candidates are still set to win seats in the constituency, though.

The full results of count 12 in #IrelandSouth are as follows #iestaff pic.twitter.com/ewFUF5mFAd— Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) May 28, 2019

The real battle will be between Liadh Ni Riada, Grace O'Sullivan and Deirdre Clune for the fourth and fifth seats, with Ms Ni Riada currently leading the way. Transfers will play a huge role here, with Labour's Shiela Nunan and Fine Gael's Andrew Doyle potentially playing a crucial role when they are eliminated.

Fianna Fáil's Malcolm Byrne is also still in with a chance of securing a seat here, but party members have conceded that it is unlikely they will win two.

On the 12th count, Independent Liam Minehan was eliminated and count staff will now redistribute his 12,770 votes.

It is expected that counting will continue in the Ireland South constituency until after midnight.

Dublin Region - Count complete

Dublin's four new MEP seats have finally been decided, after three days of counting.

Independents4Change candidate TD, Clare Daly, has won the third seat, with Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews securing the so-called "cold-storage" fourth seat, which can only be taken up once Brexit happens.

Daly’s final vote of 87,770 puts her in third and Andrews finishes fourth on 68,952 #iestaff #EE19 pic.twitter.com/ZPQgdyUdSD — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) May 28, 2019

Ms Daly extended her lead over Barry Andrews after outgoing Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan's votes were redistributed.

The count was dramatically suspended last night after legal teams for both candidates had raised concerns over whether Boylan's votes would be transferred.

Midlands, North-West - 8th count

Controversial presidential race runner-up Peter Casey has predicted the final seat in the Midlands North West MEP election will come down to a three-way battle between himself, Fine Gael's Maria Walsh and Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Speaking to the Irish Examiner this afternoon, Mr Casey said: "I am very much in the mix" and that he believes he is set to benefit from a vote surge due to transfers overcoming counts from Renua's Michael O Dowd, Independent Fidelma Healy Eames and Fianna Fáil.

File photo of Peter Casey.

After eight counts in the sprawling 13 county constituency, just one candidate - sitting Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness - has been elected, after cruising home on the first count with the highest first preference haul in the country with the gap between Casey and Walsh in the battle for the fourth seat standing at just under 12,00 votes.