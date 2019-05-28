Elections2019 euro round-up: Ni Riada still hopeful of seat in South; Clare Daly wins battle for third in Dublin

Dublin: All four MEPs have been elected.

South: Sean Kelly elected on 9th count. 11 counts completed and Mick Wallace and Billy Kelleher fight it out for second seat.

Midlands, North-West: Mairead McGuinness elected on 1st count. Luke Ming Flanagan likely to be next past the post.

South Region - 12th count

Independents 4 Change TD Mick Wallace has cut the gap to Fianna Fail TD Billy Kelleher and is now primed to secure a seat in Ireland South, writes Kevin O'Neill.

After the first count, there was more than 2,300 votes between the two candidates but Mr Wallace emerged as the story of the day, picking up 3,495 transfers by the 12th count. In comparison, Mr Kelleher picked up 1,943 in the same time, reducing the gap between the two to less than 800 votes.

On the 11th count: more than 1,000 transfers for Grace O'Sullivan and Mick Wallace, with Liadh Ni Riada picking up 991. Diarmuid O'Flynn eliminated. #EP2019 — Kevin O'Neill (@_KevinONeill_) May 28, 2019

But, both candidates are in a strong position after the 12th count, which saw Diarmuid O'Flynn eliminated.

The battle for the fourth and fifth seats is shaping up to be a close one, though. Currently, Liadh Ni Riada and Grace O'Sullivan are in fourth and fifth but both candidates will be keeping an eye on Malcolm Byrne of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune.

Ms Clune, in particular, will be hoping to mount a late surge with the aid of a significant portion of transfers from her colleague Andrew Doyle.

Sean Kelly was elected earlier today and it is unlikely that any other candidates will reach the quota today, with staff at the count centre facing a long day tomorrow and, potentially, Thursday to fill the remaining seats.

More results in #IrelandSouth but still no other candidates near the quota, it’s going to be a long count #iestaff pic.twitter.com/rgU84EyETc — Elaine Loughlin (@Elaine_Loughlin) May 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin's Liadh Ni Riada has said she is "more transfer friendly" than people think and that she remains in the fight for a seat in Ireland South.

Ms Ni Riada looks to be facing a difficult fight for the fourth and fifth seat in the constituency.

She is vying with Deirdre Clune, Grace O'Sullivan and Malcolm Byrne for the seat. It looks like Ms Clune's hopes are pinned on getting a decent transfer of votes from party colleague Andrew Doyle, who will have about 40,000 votes up for grabs once he is eliminated.

Similarly, the Green Party has identified Labour's Sheila Nunan as a potentially significant source of transfers for Ms O'Sullivan, though her own party has acknowledged that some of the transfers have not been as fruitful as they had hoped.

Mr Byrne's chances have been rated quite lowly by his own party, too. Despite picking up almost 70,000 first preferences, party members have noted that it will be "extremely unlikely" that both he and Billy Kelleher get over the line.

While she said she has not identified specific candidates as likely sources of transfers, Ms Ni Riada remains confident about her chances.

"We are still in there with a fight but it's better to be still in there than looking at elimination. It's all to play for," she said.

"You can't really foresee where the transfers are going to go. I believe that I am more transfer friendly than people thought and I believe that is going to go in my favour. I hope to keep that lead and see where end up.

"I would expect Deirdre (Clune) to get a big surge from Andrew Doyle and we will see what happens after that but we are coming closer to seeing what impact the big hitters will make.

"I am definitely in a fight. It is looking like Grace, Deirdre and myself - the other three are home and dry."

Dublin Region - Count complete

Dublin's four new MEP seats have finally been decided, after three days of counting.

Independents4Change candidate TD, Clare Daly, has won the third seat, with Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews securing the so-called "cold-storage" fourth seat, which can only be taken up once Brexit happens.

Daly’s final vote of 87,770 puts her in third and Andrews finishes fourth on 68,952 #iestaff #EE19 pic.twitter.com/ZPQgdyUdSD — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) May 28, 2019

Ms Daly extended her lead over Barry Andrews after outgoing Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan's votes were redistributed.

The count was dramatically suspended last night after legal teams for both candidates had raised concerns over whether Boylan's votes would be transferred.

Midlands, North-West - 8th count

Controversial presidential race runner-up Peter Casey has predicted the final seat in the Midlands North West MEP election will come down to a three-way battle between himself, Fine Gael's Maria Walsh and Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Speaking to the Irish Examiner this afternoon, Mr Casey said: "I am very much in the mix" and that he believes he is set to benefit from a vote surge due to transfers overcoming counts from Renua's Michael O Dowd, Independent Fidelma Healy Eames and Fianna Fáil.

File photo of Peter Casey.

After eight counts in the sprawling 13 county constituency, just one candidate - sitting Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness - has been elected, after cruising home on the first count with the highest first preference haul in the country with the gap between Casey and Walsh in the battle for the fourth seat standing at just under 12,00 votes.