Elections2019: Deirdre Clune right back in the mix in Ireland South

Deirdre Clune is right back in the hunt for a seat in Ireland South after a huge transfer of votes.

In the 16th count, the votes of her running mate Andrew Doyle and Labour's Sheila Nunan were distributed, with Clune picking up more than 20,000 of the 80,000 transfers.

It means that there is now just 4,000 votes separating four candidates in the race for seats.

It is a huge turnaround in the Fine Gael MEP's fortunes after a slow start when she picked up just 64,605 votes.

She was in the 7th after that count but is now right back in contention after the latest round of transfers. She is now less than 2,000 votes short of Liadh Ni Riada, with Billy Kelleher and Grace O'Sullivan slightly ahead.

Breaking: The results of count 16 in #IrelandSouth are in, @malcolmbyrne transfers will now be distributed which should see party colleague @BillyKelleherTD over the line but @mickwallace could also be elected in count 17 #iestaff via @Elaine_Loughlin pic.twitter.com/PkfBdCShC1 — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) May 29, 2019

The distribution of the Doyle and Nunan votes has also pushed Ms O'Sullivan ahead of Mr Kelleher in the race for seats, though Mr Kelleher is expected to take a significant portion of transfers from his now eliminated running mate Malcolm Byrne.

Byrne had just over 80,000 votes, the majority of which are expected to be split between Kelleher and Mick Wallace, with Wallace still leading the way on 101,725 votes.

The next count is not due until late tonight, with speculation rife that both Kelleher and Wallace could be elected.