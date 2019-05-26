Elections2019: Comedian makes no joke of support for friend

Comedian Fred Cooke has made no joke about his delight that a life-long friend looks set to retain her seat on Meath Co Council.

Latest tally figures show that outgoing Fine Gael Cllr Sarah Reilly will almost certainly take one of the top spots in the results for Kells Municipal Council.

The first count still has to be declared as counting continues at Simonstown GAA Club in Navan where 77 candidates are contesting 40 seats across six electoral areas.

Sarah and Fred have been life-long friends and have 'always been there for one another,' according to Fred.

Sarah has always given me incredible support as a friend all through my life and I'm delighted to see her so successful in her passion for her job and doing things right.

Sarah was beaming at the count centre where it looks that she will double her vote on her 2014 election total.

"I'm absolutely delighted for the team. It looks like I've doubled my vote to 2,000 according to the tallies.

"I was thrilled to be able to be there for Fred when he was going through Dancing with the Stars and am really thankful that he has been there for me all through this campaign. We've been close friends for a long time."